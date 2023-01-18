GOAL has been informed that Neymar Canhembe is a wanted man in Morocco and Europe amid Kaizer Chiefs' pending decision.

Canhembe has been a free-agent since leaving Maritimo

The skillful player has an offer from Khouribga

Chiefs have three spaces in their PSL foreign quota

WHAT HAPPENED? The Mozambique international underwent trials at the Naturena-based club last month and he featured in several friendly matches for Amakhosi.

Canhembe, who was released by Portuguese side Maritimo at the end of last season, is now awaiting a decision from Chiefs on whether or not he will be offered a contract.

GOAL has since discovered that the attacking midfielder has received an offer from Moroccan club Olympique Khouribga and that he is also attracting interest from Europe.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "Yes, he is still waiting for some feedback from Kaizer Chiefs," a source told GOAL.

"There is an offer from Khouribga who are coached by Ricardo Formosinho.

"Formosinho knows Neymar very well from his time in Portugal. There is also interest from Europe in the player. However, no decision has been made yet."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana was also made to wait by Chiefs after he underwent trials at Chiefs prior to the start of the season and the Soweto giants ended up signing him.

According to PSL rules, a club can only register a total of five foreign players in their squad. Burundi international Bimenyimana and Mozambique vice-captain Edmilson Dove are the two foreign players currently on the books of Glamour Boys.

Chiefs are set to complete the signing of Congolese striker Christian Saile Basomboli from Zambian Super League outfit Nchanga Rangers as previously reported by GOAL.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi will take on Mamelodi Sundowns in a blockbuster PSL match on January 21 at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs will be hoping to end Sundowns' 11-match winning run and also avoid a third successive defeat