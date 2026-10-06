Lionel Messi plays his final match for Argentina against Benin in a matter of hours, and the tributes to the Argentine star are already pouring in after a remarkable international career with the Albiceleste.

The latest came from former teammate Neymar da Silva, who played alongside Messi at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017 and at Paris Saint-Germain from 2021 to 2023.

Posting a heartfelt message on his official Instagram account, Neymar said: "Everyone who loves football has enjoyed your talent over the years. Today will be your last match in the shirt of your national team, your country, and I hope you enjoy every moment, and that all the words of appreciation offered to you today bring you joy."

"It is not Argentina alone that thanks you, but the entire world thanks you for everything you have given to football," he added. "Thank you for making me love football even more. It was an honour for me to play against you, and most importantly, to make history with you. Thank you, Lionel Messi."

Next matches ARG Friendlies 19:00 BEN

Messi crowned his remarkable career with Argentina with three major titles: the Copa America in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 World Cup.











