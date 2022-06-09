Next three matches crucial for Al Ahly coach Mosimane's future

GOAL has learned that the accomplished tactician's future with the Red Eagles is uncertain following a meeting with the club's leadership

Pressure is mounting on Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane following the club's failure to defend their Caf Champions League title.



The Red Eagles succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the Champions League final on May 30 and the South African tactician has received heavy criticism from many including fans and club legends.



Mosimane has held crunch talks with the club regarding his future with the Egyptian football heavyweights, and even though there's speculation he will be sacked, GOAL understands the next three matches will be important to save his job.



The Red Eagles' matches are against Al Masry Salloum in the Egyptian Cup on June 12 and league clashes with El Sharqia Dokhan and Zamalek on June 15 and June 19 respectively.



Mosimane's agent and wife Moira Tlhagale stated that she is disappointed with the latest situation in Egypt, as reported by FilGoal.



“It is quite disheartening that a person can do so much but people are never really happy,” Tlhagale said.



“I don’t know their reasons, but I believe coach Pitso Mosimane has done extremely well. Having said that, it is important to make it clear it is not all Al Ahly supporters who have been critical.



“Coach Pitso has been well received and supported by most Al Ahly supporters who appreciate his contribution to the team and the seven titles he has achieved in less than 20 months," she added.



“It is disheartening there is constant negativity from people who are always insinuating the coach is about to be fired each time he plays a game.”



Mosimane is contracted to Al Ahly until June 2024 having signed a two-year extension three months ago.