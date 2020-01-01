Newcastle United sign Saint-Maximin's bricklayer mate from Australia's fourth division

The strange signing occurred after the attacker scored an incredible bicycle goal during his trial

A recommendation from Allan Saint-Maximin has seen sign his friend Florent Indalecio - a striker who last played in 's fourth division.

The 23-year-old has been signed to the Toon's under-23 side for the rest of the season after impressing during a trial, which included scoring a stunning bicycle kick goal (video below).

Indalecio become friends with Saint-Maximin while the duo were in St Etienne's youth academy, until the former was booted out at the age of 15 for disciplinary issues.

After moving to Australia last year, Indalecio worked as bricklayer and made two appearances for fourth-tier club Fraser Park until Covid-19 cut that stint short.

Following his return to Europe, Saint-Maximin organised a trial for Indalecio at St James Park, which the talented forward took with both hands after impressing Steve Bruce.

"We've decided to take a bit of a gamble and see how he gets on this year," Bruce told reporters.

"He came over for a trial with Allan in the summer. He came into the academy and they've had him for the past six weeks. He's got something.

"Whether that will ever be good enough to play for Newcastle, we'll see how he develops.

"It certainly helps Allan, it's his mate. But make no mistake, we haven't just signed him because he's Allan's mate.

"He's got a bit of talent, otherwise he wouldn't be coming in."

Late bloomer Indalecio was delighted to make a big step in his football career, recalling the recent times where was labouring Down Under.

"It's a really big club and a great opportunity for me but I'm starting from the bottom," Indalecio told SMH.

"My objective is to play very well with Newcastle under-23s to prove I have the [ability] to play at a better level.

"I never spoke English before [when I was in Australia] - I just knew hello, how are you, thank you. And I learned English on a construction site with my boss and all the bricklayers.

"I just followed the guys, how they work, how they do the [concrete] mix, how they take the bricks. Everyone helped me. Nobody [else] in Sydney wants to do labour for the bricklayers, because it's one of the hardest jobs. It's very physical. I was f---ed. My body was tired.

"When I was working in Australia, when I was in , and I see all of my friends playing professionally and I was working in a factory ... today I am a Newcastle player and I'm very proud."