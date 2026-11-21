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Sean Steur lived up to Newcastle United fans’ expectations on Saturday evening. The Volendam native started the Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The visitors started brightly, but Noni Madueke hit the post after six minutes. Arsenal grew stronger, and Bruno Guimarães, booed because of his Newcastle past, shot just wide.

The opening goal came after 33 minutes. Kai Havertz played a clever through ball for Eberechi Eze to score from close range. Madueke had two chances to make it 0-2 late in the one-sided first half but missed both.

Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle made three substitutions at half-time. Anthony Elanga came on, but Steur stayed in the home side's dressing room.

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The home fans were baffled. They took to social media to criticise Jaissle for leaving Steur in the dressing room.

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“Three changes for Newcastle at half-time. Tino Livramento, Anthony Elanga and Jacob Ramsey come on for Amar Dedic, Sean Steur and Jacob Murphy. Tough on Steur again,” wrote journalist Jordan Cronin, a Newcastle United writer for Iconic Media Group.

“Sean Steur has been excellent so far. He is always available for a pass and keeps pressing. He shows courage when his team-mates sometimes play the ball backwards. Of all last summer’s signings, he is the one you can really rely on,” wrote another fan during the match.

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“Why is he taking Steur off?” Chris Martin also asked on X. Ryan McBeth was critical too. “Why is he taking steur off the pitch? Jaissle really has no idea.”