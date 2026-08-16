Sean Steur made another big impression for Newcastle United on Saturday. The midfielder, who arrived from Ajax early in the summer for €27 million, excelled in the 1-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

Newcastle fell behind inside a minute on Saturday afternoon when Ibrahim Maza scored the opener. The English club responded before the break through Malick Thiaw, but Victor Boniface struck late to hand Leverkusen the win.

Fans are seriously concerned about the direction of the club. Manager Eddie Howe left during pre-season after key players Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães were sold.

Results in pre-season have only added to that feeling. Newcastle drew 1-1 with fifth-tier Gateshead, Bristol City FC beat them 4-1, and they also lost to Everton (3-1) and Leverkusen. Their only win was a 2-1 victory over Valencia.





Still, fans believe there is one bright spot: Steur. One person on X even wrote that he felt sorry for the Volendam native. "That was hugely depressing, again. Sean Steur, my God, I feel so sorry for him. He has joined a team that has no quality. We are in trouble if no signings are made."

Others were just as full of praise for Steur. "Steur and the return of Lewis Miley were the only bright spots today." Another called Steur the revelation of pre-season. "I know it is only pre-season, but Steur really is a top player. Good with the ball at his feet and always looking for a forward solution."

Another supporter said Steur is the ideal replacement for Guimarães. There was also disbelief that Ajax could not offer him a regular starting place for next season.