Newcastle agree £59m Isak transfer with Real Sociedad forward set to become club-record signing

Newcastle are closing in on the club-record signing of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad, after having a £59 million offer accepted by the Liga side.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Magpies are edging closer to the marquee signing of Isak, who is set to be confirmed as a Newcastle player in the coming days.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Premier League side have had a £59 million ($69m) offer for the striker accepted, GOAL can confirm. The deal will be made official once the final details have been ironed out between all parties, but personal terms are reportedly already agreed.

AND WHAT'S MORE: La Real have been weighing up whether to sanction Isak's big-money departure for some time, and they have finally given the green light. To soften the blow, they will receive 10 per cent of any future transfer fee that Isak commands.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? Isak could be available for Newcastle's trip to Molineux to face Wolves on Sunday. If not, he is likely to make his debut next Wednesday when the Magpies take on Liverpool at Anfield.