The crisis within FIFA has escalated over the project to establish a commercial company affiliated to the federation and open the door to private-sector investors. Carlos Cordeiro, senior adviser to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, has resigned from his position with immediate effect, voicing his categorical rejection of the project, which he described as a "very bad deal" for the interests of the member associations and the future of football.

Cordeiro, the former president of the United States Soccer Federation, said in an official statement published today, Friday, and reported by the French network RMC : "As the principal adviser to the FIFA president, a former banker and a lifelong football fan, I cannot stand idly by while FIFA considers selling part of the World Cup."

"To be clear, I had no role in this proposal, and I oppose it unequivocally," he added. "It is a bad deal for FIFA's member associations, for the game of football, and for the long-term future of this sport."

With more than 35 years of banking experience behind him, Cordeiro explained that he recognises the enormous economic value of the major tournaments. But he believes relinquishing part of the ownership of world football's most important asset represents an unjustified risk.

"Football has been at the heart of my life, and after more than 35 years in the banking sector, I fully understand the value of this asset and the consequences of relinquishing part of it, which is why this proposal must be rejected," he said.

"Why now? And who benefits?"

Infantino's adviser criticised the absence of clear answers about the details of the project, questioning why it has been put forward now and who would benefit.

"What is most alarming is the absence of answers to the fundamental questions: Why this deal? And why now? What are the oversight mechanisms? And who benefits? Was there a competitive process? What form of governance will be applied? And what will the investors ultimately obtain, and at what cost to football?" he said.

"These questions remain largely unanswered, and yet the member associations are being asked to take a decision with enormous consequences in less than 50 days, or else they will be left out of the process," he added. "This is not a responsible way to determine the future of the world's most popular sport."

He continued: "After deep reflection, I can no longer continue to perform my duties as principal adviser to the FIFA president, and therefore I have submitted my resignation with immediate effect."

A fresh blow to Infantino's project

The resignation lands at a time when Infantino faces growing opposition from a number of continental confederations. Chief among them is UEFA, which has threatened not to allow European national teams to participate in any tournament organised by FIFA if the project goes ahead. CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation have also rejected the proposal.

FIFA announced last Tuesday its plan to establish a new commercial company under the name "FIFA Forward Enterprise", which would manage the commercial aspects of the federation's tournaments, foremost among them the World Cup. Stakes in it could be sold to private-sector investors with the aim of increasing financial returns.

Reports indicate the company could be worth around 20 billion dollars, with close to 4.2 billion dollars raised through the sale of a percentage of its shares. The investment fund "Thrive Eternal" has been linked to the project, a fund managed by Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

Cordeiro: FIFA does not need to sell part of its legacy

Cordeiro rejected the financial justifications Infantino has put forward to defend the project, which rest on the idea that the new returns would be distributed to the 211 member associations to develop football around the world.

"FIFA already possesses enormous financial resources, it has billions of dollars in reserves and does not suffer from any debt," he said. "And if the member associations believe that there is a need for additional investment to develop football, then FIFA has the financial capacity to provide this support through its current resources."

"Relinquishing a permanent stake in football's most valuable asset in order to raise 4.2 billion dollars does not seem logical," he added. "Rather it means mortgaging the future of the game without convincing justification."

FIFA holds firm on the project

In response, FIFA reiterated its position on the project, affirming its commitment to conducting an "open and democratic consultation process" with the member associations.

The federation stressed that the company would not be established without the support of a majority of the associations. Current commercial activities would remain as they are should the project not be approved, and "FIFA Forward Enterprise" would not see the light of day without the approval of the majority.

The sudden departure of one of the most prominent figures close to Infantino lands a powerful blow all the same. It ramps up the pressure on the FIFA president in his battle to convince the member associations of his controversial proposal.