Cristiano Ronaldo is a step closer to returning to the Portugal national team in November after the coaching staff named the captain in their provisional squad for two upcoming UEFA Nations League matches. His inclusion follows his decision to leave the national team's training camp on impulse in September.

Speaking to news agency AFP, a spokesperson for the Portuguese Football Federation confirmed Ronaldo's place in the provisional squad. It opens the door to his return after his conflict with head coach Jorge Jesus. The final squad is expected to be announced on 6 November.

On 14 November, Portugal play Denmark in Braga before travelling to Wales three days later for their final UEFA Nations League group match.

The Portuguese Football Federation handed Ronaldo a 30-day suspension last week for leaving the training camp on 30 September. The suspension was backdated to the day of the incident, so he is eligible to play during the upcoming international break.

Apologising to Portuguese fans and his team-mates for his behaviour, the 41-year-old Ronaldo published a lengthy statement on 7 October. He also announced that his working relationship with head coach Jorge Jesus had ended.

The conflict began with a disagreement over Ronaldo's role in the match against Norway, which Portugal won 2-1. Ronaldo accused Jorge Jesus of failing to keep his promise to leave him on the bench. He also said the coach had not stuck to their agreement on how to address the conflict during a press conference before the match against Denmark, which Portugal won 4-2.

After that press conference, Ronaldo left the national team's training camp in Copenhagen. His departure prompted considerable debate about his future as an international.

Portugal's results barely suffered in his absence. They won their first four UEFA Nations League matches, the last three without their captain, securing a place in the quarter-finals scheduled for March 2027.

With his 42nd birthday coming in February, Ronaldo could feature in that next stage if the head coach includes him in the final squad. He has already hinted that this could be the final season of his football career.