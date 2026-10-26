Harry Kane had long looked almost certain to win the prestigious individual award. But on the day of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, Kylian Mbappé rapidly closed the gap in the bookmakers' odds. The Real Madrid star is now the English striker's main challenger after Kane's chances fell sharply in the past 24 hours.

At average odds of around 5.00, Mbappé had long been third with the bookmakers. That implied a 20 per cent chance of winning. His odds have now shortened to an average of 2.30, putting the French forward's chance of receiving the Ballon d'Or on Monday evening at no less than 43.5 per cent.

Kane, meanwhile, was priced at average odds of 1.33 just 24 hours ago, equivalent to an implied 75.2 per cent chance of winning. The Bayern Munich striker's odds have since lengthened to 1.70, cutting his calculated chance of victory to 58.8 per cent.

For Lamine Yamal, the outlook is less promising. The 19-year-old Barcelona forward was at average odds of 6.00 on Saturday, giving him an implied 16.7 per cent chance of winning. His odds have since lengthened further to 8.50, leaving bookmakers to give him a calculated chance of just 11.8 per cent.

All three leading contenders are in London on Monday for the ceremony. Kane arrived in the English capital on Monday afternoon with his family and a large Bayern Munich delegation. Chairman Herbert Hainer, chief executive Christoph Dreesen and team-mate Michael Olise are among those also attending.

After el Clásico against Real Madrid, Yamal travelled to London by private jet on Sunday evening with an entourage reportedly numbering fifteen people, including his girlfriend Inès Garcia. Mbappé is also attending on behalf of Real Madrid, who return to the Ballon d'Or gala after a two-year boycott. The 70th edition of the award ceremony takes place this year at The London Palladium, beginning on Monday evening at 21:00 Dutch time.

An international jury of specialist journalists decides the Ballon d'Or winner, assessing players on individual performances, team performances and fair play, among other criteria.