New stadium will keep Kane & Pochettino at Spurs while enticing 'best players in the world' - Anderton

The former Tottenham winger believes the ambition being shown off the field will ensure that top talent is both retained and acquired in north London

’s new stadium will keep the likes of Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino at the club, says Darren Anderton, while enticing “the best players in the world” to north London.

Spurs are set to return to familiar surroundings on Wednesday for the first time since being forced to leave White Hart Lane as a major redevelopment project was undertaken.

A venue to rival any across the globe has now thrown open its doors, with two test events having offered an early indicator of what can be expected from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Former Spurs star Anderton is among those to have graced the fresh turf, in a legends contest with , and was mightily impressed by what he saw.

The ex- international was so taken with the ambition being shown off the field by Tottenham that he believes star turns already on the books and those watching on from afar will find it impossible not to buy into an exciting project.

Anderton said as speculation regarding possible comings and goings starts to build heading towards the summer transfer window: “It [the stadium] should help bring in the best players in the world, it should help keep the best players that we have, it should help keep the manager.

“Everything’s positive about it and the fans are going to love coming here every week and watching the team.”

Rumours have suggested that Kane and Pochettino, along with the likes of Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld, could be lured to pastures new if silverware is not secured by Spurs.

Anderton, though, believes that stunning settings will convince everybody to stay put as a loyal fan base and star-studded squad get the perfect platform on which to build future success.

He added on a ground which was supposed to bring Spurs home from Wembley at the start of the 2018-19 campaign but faced several delays to its scheduled opening: “I loved it, it was amazing.

“People always ask me what I loved about playing with Spurs and it was always playing here in the special stadium that it was. But now you come in and it’s just another world.

"I’ve been fortunate to go to some of the best stadiums in the world, and this is up there."

He added: “It really does feel like a bigger White Hart Lane. I think that’s because it’s on the same site and you do have the same drive in and things like that. The same memories.

“I loved it. It’s definitely ready for Wednesday.”

will be the first competitive visitors to Spurs’ new home for a Premier League clash that has taken on added importance with Pochettino’s men now sweating on a standing inside the top four following a five-match winless run in the English top flight.