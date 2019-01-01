New signings are here to help Kaizer Chiefs win trophies - Parker

The veteran attacker has warned his new Amakhosi teammates not to relax after joining the ambitious club

forward Bernard Parker is pleased with the club's new signings ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The Soweto giants have brought in James Kotei, Kearyn Baccus, Lazarous Kambole and Samir Nurkovic as they beefed up their squad.

“The new recruits are happy to be here. They are bringing a lot of experience from where they were. They played at good teams as well,” Parker told the media.

“They have brought some kind of competitive energy into the team. We have upped our work ethic as well. It is good for the competition in the team.

The experienced player also revealed the new players have been made aware of the pressure that comes with playing for a club like Chiefs, who are keen on ending their four-year trophy drought.

“Yes, they do understand (what they are in for). We have done a lot of work in pre-season not only on the field but also on the mental part of football," he added.

"They have said ‘yes’, and they do understand that we have not won anything in the past four years. They are here to definitely add value and to win things with the club.

“We as senior players have welcomed them well and explained to them that they need to come in and help us. We have told them of the direction the club needs to take and where we need to be,” he said.

The 33-year-old player, who has won two titles with Chiefs, stated it is time for them to step up take on more responsibility.

“They haven’t shown anything less. They have been on top of their performances. The synergy and energy towards what we are looking at," he stressed.

"They have been more or less preference and that is a wake-up call for the rest of the guys who have been here longer that they need to stand up, own up and take charge and do what needs to be done,” he concluded.

Chiefs are preparing for their Carling Black Label Cup clash with their arch-rivals at FNB Stadium on Saturday, July 27.

Ernst Middendorp's charges will then kick-off their 2019/20 PSL campaign against at the Makhulong Stadium on Sunday, August 4.