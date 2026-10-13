FIFA has rented offices in Trump Tower under a contract running for more than seven years, in a deal whose total value is estimated at around four million dollars.

An investigation published by the French newspaper "Le Monde" has put the spotlight on the relationship between US President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

According to that investigation, FIFA signed a deal in the spring of 2025 to rent offices in Trump Tower from a company linked to the US president's family. That has prompted questions about just how close Trump and Infantino have become.

The offices cover 450 square metres on the seventeenth floor of Trump Tower. Annual rent runs into hundreds of thousands of dollars. No member of staff works there on a permanent basis.

FIFA took the offices for seven years and seven months, signing in May with "Trump Tower Commercial", the company headed by Eric Trump, son of the US president.

Internal documents seen by the newspaper put the annual rent at around 470,000 dollars, the equivalent of 420,000 euros, with a further bill of close to 100,000 dollars, the equivalent of 89,000 euros, for fitting-out and maintenance work.

Most of the time, the newspaper says, those offices sit empty. The investigation also found FIFA examined no alternative locations before moving in, and that several members of its administration raised concerns about a possible conflict of interest.

FIFA insist the rent matches market prices and that the lease complies with their internal procedures.

That contract was signed while Infantino has been making no secret of his closeness to Trump. The FIFA president handed the US leader what he described as a "peace prize" at the draw ceremony for the 2026 World Cup last December.



