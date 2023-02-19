New Safa referees committee chairman Gomes to make VAR introduction a priority

The Premier Soccer League could finally introduce VAR following recent changes to the Safa referees department.

VAR was first used in Africa in 2018

But the PSL is yet to adopt it

Plans to introduce VAR are now a priority

WHAT HAPPENED? On Friday, Safa announced 2022 Fifa World Cup referee Victor Gomes as the new chairman of the referees committee.

Gomes has already revealed his plans and one of his priorities is to bring refereeing technology into the PSL. South Africa is yet to adopt the use of VAR despite a few of their referees having used it during international assignments.

WHAT GOMES SAID: “That will be something that will be high on my priorities, obviously we will engage with the relevant stakeholders. It is something I have already addressed the NEC on and it’s going to be on my priority list,” said Gomes as per Sunday World.

“There are timelines, referees need to be trained, there needs to be hours and stuff, so I am very glad that the CEO [Tebogo Motlanthe] did not commit to a timeline.

“We will then discuss those timelines and then we can come back to that. But there are various things that need to be addressed, and as I said to the NEC, we need to look at things differently now, and start poking on each department to see where we can improve.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For some years now, there has been talk about the PSL adopting VAR but nothing has happened yet. Controversial decisions in league matches have increased calls for the introduction of VAR.

One of the proponents of refereeing technology is Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane who called for it after what he perceived as poor officiating during the 2022 Carling Black Label Cup.

From the days he was still a practising referee, Gomes himself advocated for the use of VAR.

WHAT NEXT FOR GOMES? Gomes will get down to his new role at Safa and would be hoping to make an impact by improving officiating standards in the PSL.