New problem mounting for Zwane’s Kaizer Chiefs side?

The home side lacked imagination and application in the final third of the field during Saturday's 0-0 draw against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium

While Kaizer Chiefs have managed to tighten up their defence, their lack of bite up front is a cause for concern.

The Usuthu stalemate has left Chiefs with just seven points out of a possible 18 this season and head coach Arthur Zwane is starting to find himself under increasing scrutiny as Amakhosi's stuttering start continues.

The Glamour Boys were never convincing against AmaZulu and while Itumeleng Khune was hardly tested in the home goal, Chiefs’ lack of spark in attack was much in evidence and not for the first time this season. They have managed only four league goals to date in six outings.



Improvement at the back



Since being hammered 4-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns, Amakhosi have conceded two goals in three league games and have tightened up nicely since Zitha Kwinika was partnered by Njabulo Ngcobo in the centre of defence. The return of Sifiso Hlanti and the availability of Edmilson Dove have added options while Dillon Solomons has been a good addition at right-back.

The return of Khune seems to have brought more calm to the Amakhosi rearguard and for now, that's not an area of concern - as it often had been over the past few years.

Flair missing

It's upfront and in the creative department where the Soweto giants are now coming up short. That Keagan Dolly was left on the bench and that Khama Billiat is not firing in front of goal, are concerning.

One reason that Chiefs rarely threatened in Soweto on Saturday was that midfield trio George Matlou, Yusuf Maart and Siyethemba Sithebe didn't fashion clear chances for the front three of Billiat, Ashley du Preez and Kgaogelo Sekgota.

When Dolly and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo came on later in the game, there was a marked improvement in Amakhosi's intensity and creativity, but overall, the Chiefs attack seems to lack cohesion and understanding.

The exception

Sekgota was good against AmaZulu and it was his run which led to a penalty being awarded for handball, although Solomons missed the spot kick.

However, at present it seems more about hoping that someone like Sekgota or Billiat will make something happen from nothing, rather than Chiefs scoring from a result of some kind of training ground rehearsed move.

Zwane has had a couple of injuries and suspensions to deal with and it's always going to be challenging trying to incorporate a bunch of new signings; it can take time.

But as Amakhosi sunk to 10th spot on the PSL table, questions will more frequently be raised about what Zwane's plan with his Chiefs team - the kind of football and systems which he's implementing, as well as his team selection - there's been a fair bit of chopping and changing.

The former Amakhosi right winger can rightfully say that his team could and should be better off had they taken some of their chances in recent games - such as Solomons' penalty miss against AmaZulu.

But whether they're creating enough chances in the first place would be the counterargument to that, and it does seem that Chiefs are lacking something in attack.

In the 20 minutes he played, new signing Caleb Bimenyimana wasn't able to make much of an impression on debut and the lack of a clinical, proven goalscorer could be an issue as the season unfolds.