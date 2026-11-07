New postponement: Roshn League fixture dates set until the end of the season

Press reports have revealed when the Saudi Roshn League will return, after matches were suspended in recent weeks following the postponement of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The Roshn League had postponed the thirteenth round indefinitely. Those fixtures were due to be played between 5 and 7 November, but the league shelved them to give clubs some rest after the Asian tournament was pushed back.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that the Roshn League has drawn up a draft of new dates for the rest of the season.

Under that draft, the postponed thirteenth round will now take place between 26 and 28 November.

That delays the league's return by a full week after the end of the international break. The fourteenth round was due between 19 and 21 November, but it has now been pushed back to 3 to 5 December.

The fifteenth round follows from 10 to 12 December, the sixteenth from 15 to 18 of the same month, and the seventeenth on 31 December and 1 and 2 January.

January brings the eighteenth round between 7 and 9, the nineteenth from 14 to 16, the twentieth from 21 to 23, and the twenty-first from 28 to 30 of the same month.

February squeezes in only four rounds, with the Asian tournaments running alongside: the twenty-second from 4 to 6, the twenty-third from 11 to 13, the twenty-fourth from 18 to 20, and the twenty-fifth from 25 to 27 of the same month.

March stages the twenty-sixth round from 11 to 13, then the twenty-seventh from 18 to 20, before the international break from 22 to 30 of the same month.

Action resumes in April with the twenty-eighth round, from 2 to 4, then the twenty-ninth from 8 to 10, and the thirtieth from 15 to 17.

The final four rounds all fall in May, starting with the thirty-first round from 6 to 8, then the thirty-second from 12 to 14, the thirty-third from 20 to 22, and the final round on 28 of the same month.

Over in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, the round of 16 will be played on 30 November and 1 December, then the quarter-finals on 1 and 2 February.

The semi-finals come on 4 and 5 May, with the final set for one of two days, 1 or 2 June.

The Saudi Super Cup keeps its original dates. It will be held in Kuwait between 19 and 23 December.

One thing remains unresolved. The draft gives no proposed date for the matches postponed from the tenth round, chief among them the Clasico between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr.