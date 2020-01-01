New players 'not important' for Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer

The 49-year-old mentor has hinted the Buccaneers may not bolster their squad for this month, saying he is happy with the team at his disposal

head coach Josef Zinnbauer has admitted that while every coach would want to bring in new signings before the transfer window closes, he is still happy with the players he has at his disposal.

The Sea Robbers have been linked with several high-profile players including Siyanda Xulu and Richard Ofori of .

However, Zinnbauer said he is more concerned about the games his team has to play and not necessarily the new players that may come in.

"Yes, all coaches, we need players. We need new players but we have a good squad, and we have 17 days now [to sign new players] – and this week we have two games,” Zinnbauer told the media.

"For me, now it’s about the games and not new players. We have seven points, with eight goals [scored] and two goals [conceded], and we’ve had some good performances so far," he said.

"It's not important now that I shop for other players. It’s not the moment to be shopping. We have 32 players in the squad now and we’re working.

The 49-year-old mentor revealed he hasn't had it easy since joining the club but he is willing to be patient with his players without being worried about replacing those who haven't been performing.

Zinnbauer singled out Gabadinho Mhango as one player who has stood out for him in the past four weeks, but, overall, he feels Pirates have a good squad.

"It's not so easy for me but I show all players 100 percent belief and they need a little more time. Guys like Mhango, their heads are in now and they’re performing, while others need a little more time.

"We don’t have time now if we have to look for my team and shop for other players, but new players are not important for me now. We have a good squad, and that’s it," concluded Zinnbauer.