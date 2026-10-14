After his surprising decision to stay in Cologne, which brought a substantial pay rise and the prestigious number 10 shirt, El Mala looks set for more freedom on the pitch. According to Sport Bild, the exceptional talent has been promised room to make better use of his strengths without being tied so closely to one position.

That freedom was clear in the celebrated 2-1 derby win over Borussia Mönchengladbach at the weekend. El Mala spent less time in his nominal position on the left wing and moved significantly more centrally at times. The report calls it a "part-time striker role". Cologne are short up front because of injuries to Thijs Dallinga (26/torn cruciate ligament) and Ragnar Ache (28/torn muscle fibre).

The shift paid off against Gladbach. After El Mala's winning goal, Wagner, who might have lost his job had they been beaten, explained: "Said needs to seize his moments. When he stays out wide and can be defended against on the wing, he often has problems because opponents can double up on him there. But when he can drift from the centre out wide, he isn't so easy to defend against and is more likely to find a gap. We have to make sure he gets that freedom. And if we can force him to do that by playing him in a more central position, it makes him a better player."

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Said El Mala as a striker? Not entirely new territory

El Mala also played that role for parts of last season, so Wagner wasn't the first to try it. "After the strikers were injured, Said immediately asked whether he was an option for the position again because he feels comfortable there and wants to improve," the FC coach stressed.

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Against Gladbach, El Mala scored his second goal of the season in his fifth appearance across all competitions. During the international break, he had also made his debut for the Germany national team under new head coach Jürgen Klopp.

El Mala now hopes to take the next step in his development in Cologne, having originally planned to do so with a move to a top club in the summer. BVB were considered the most likely option for a time, before Borussia Dortmund withdrew from the race after tough negotiations with FC over the price and El Mala signed a contract until 2031. There is no release clause.



