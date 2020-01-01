New Orlando Pirates signing Zungu will go places - Stellenbosch coach Barker

The former Jomo Cosmos midfielder has been backed by the experienced tactician after completing his transfer to the Buccaneers

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker believes new signing Nkanyiso Zungu will succeed at the Soweto giants.

The 24-year-old midfielder was surprisingly snapped up by the Buccaneers from Stellies during the January transfer deadline day on Friday.

Barker discussed Zungu's attributes, with the gifted player having developed under his guidance in the last few years.

“Zungu has grown mentally for me in the last 18 months here at Stellenbosch as a person and as a footballer," Barker said on Far Post.

"He has got all the attributes and technically he is very good. He is strong on the ball and has a very good passing range."

The 52-year-old mentor also feels Zungu fits perfectly into Pirates' style of play with the player having made 16 appearances in the for Stellies this season.

“I think he will do well at Pirates with the type of football (they play) and the club they are… obviously he has to fight hard – it’s not going come easy," he added.

"But I think he has the potential to really do well for them. I’m confident that he will. He will go places."

Pirates created space for Zungu in the team by releasing veteran central midfielder Musa Nyatama on Friday.

The Buccaneers will be away to in a PSL match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.