New Orlando Pirates signing Xoki unfazed by competition from Ndah and co

Until his move to the Buccaneers, the 27-year-old had only played for AmaZulu in his professional career but is now facing a new challenge

Orlando Pirates’ newly-signed defender Tapelo Xoki says he has joined the Soweto giants at “the right time” as he welcomes the “healthy competition” he will meet at his new club.

Xoki was recently confirmed as a new Pirates player in a move that saw striker Frank Mhango go the opposite direction.

He arrives at Pirates to find established central defenders like captain Happy Jele, Olisa Ndah, Ntsikelelo Nyauza and fellow new signing Nkosinathi Sibisi.

“I’m very happy, this is a lifetime opportunity for any player and it is the right time for me because I had stayed long at AmaZulu and this will be a new challenge I’m looking forward to,” Xoki told Sowetan Live.

“I know there is tough competition there, but it’s a healthy one. I mean for a team to achieve things, it must have strong competition.

“In every top team, there is always that and when the competition is healthy and strong, it makes the team achieve the success it wants. So it is good to be in an environment where there is healthy competition.

“There is plenty of quality leadership in the team and that leadership starts from everyone. Some guys lead differently than others, so it is always good to have that balance and have many leaders in the team because that helps a lot.

“So in an environment where there are many leaders... that can only positively benefit the team.”

Having played for eight seasons in the Premier Soccer League with AmaZulu, Xoki has never played for Bafana Bafana.

He believes signing for Pirates will thrust him into the spotlight to be considered for national duty.

“I believe that everything has its time and if it is not your time, it is not and when it is, it will be. I would not say coming here, it will or won’t help me [to play for the national team],” said Xoki.

“What’s important now is to try and relax and get as much rest as I can because I have played many games this past season and I will focus on football when we start the pre-season then I will start planning after seeing the goals for the team and apply mine in a way that will benefit the team.”

Pirates have already parted ways with another centre-back Thulani Hlatshwayo and the arrival of Xoki and Sibisi is likely to see the exit of Kwanda Mngonyama.