New Orlando Pirates signing Seleng reveals Khoza warning

The youngster revealed what the Bucs club chairman told him after he signed a three-year deal

Monnapule Saleng has been warned by Orlando Pirates chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza over associating with "dodgy characters" who will kill his career.

Little-known midfielder Monnapule Saleng is among the new faces at Pirates, after being signed from Free State Stars on a three-year deal after finishing as the National First Division top goal-scorer last season.

He is expected to help the team shape up for the new campaign as they aim at toppling Mamelodi Sundowns from the PSL summit after they won the last four league titles.

What did Khoza tell the 23-year-old?

"I enjoyed the conversation, [Khoza] said I should continue being myself but here in Johannesburg there are a lot of challenges, and advised to not do things that will end up killing my career," Saleng told iDiskiTimes.

"And to not get involved with dodgy characters even if they have been in Johannesburg longer than I have, as they could potentially ruin my career. He said the way I carry myself is good.

"He said I’m lucky there are no fans; he says he wants to see how strong my heart is when we play with fans in the stadium, or I would be intimidated or scared to play.

"Then he said he will check me during the Black Label Cup if I am selected."

Bucs also signed Goodman Mosele from Baroka FC as well as the former Maritzburg United duo of Kwanda Mngonyama and Bandile Shandu.

Attacking midfielder Mosele joined the Buccaneers on a four-year deal, while Mngonyama and Shandu signed for two and three years, respectively.

Two of the new acquisitions were already rumoured to be on their way to join the Buccaneers

The players became Josef Zinnbauer’s first new signings ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Article continues below

Mosele was already strongly linked with a move to Pirates after an impressive season with Baroka last term in which he missed just two Premier Soccer League games.

He will, however, join his new Pirates teammates for pre-season when he returns from the Tokyo Olympic Games where he will be with the South Africa Under-23 side.

Shandu was also expected to join Pirates as some reports linked him with the Buccaneers when he left Maritzburg.