New Orlando Pirates coach Ncikazi sheds light on Buccaneers strategy

The South African tactician was incorporated into the Bucs technical bench just after he left Golden Arrows

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has revealed a strategy he hopes would work well for the Premier Soccer League side.

Ncikazi was recently appointed as Josef Zinnbauer's assistant and has now shed light on an approach he thinks would propel the Soweto giants to more success.

Bucs reached the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals last season and while they broke their trophy drought in the MTN8, they finished a disappointing third in the PSL behind Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu.



With that in mind, the newest member of their coaching staff has provided some insight into what can be changed at the club.

Player-centred approach

"The approach for me should be player-centred, what type of players are here, while we want to achieve, respect the qualities of the players, respect the background of the players and try and assist them in that regard," Ncikazi said as was quoted by FARPost.

"We can not overlook that these are the players that are here and try and see them in any other form, so for me that is big. And motivate the players. When you respect people, people respect you in return, that’s my philosophy.

"I am not coming into a club that has not done well, they won the MTN8, they won the Carling Cup, quarter-finals in two competitions."

The Hlokozi-born tactician, who left Golden Arrows before the Pirates appointment, said he is aware of expectations at the club: "The expectations are bigger in this club," he added.

"This is a club that is expected to win every match, to win every trophy. I know the expectations here and I am just hoping that my little contribution can be enough to assist the club to be better.

"I don’t take it lightly that I am in a group of a galaxy of stars. I am trying to give my little into the club so that it can be better and reach the glory years that the club is known for."

Meanwhile, former Orlando Pirates forward Phumudzo Manenzhe believes the addition of Ncikazi to the Bucs' technical bench will add some value to the club: "This is the man who knows the culture of South African football," said Manenzhe in an interview.

"He knows the weaknesses and the strengths of South African players. So it is a great addition to join that bench. With the addition of Ncikazi, it will take us to another level