New Marumo Gallants boss Ronnie Kanalelo fires back at former club African Stars – ‘If you have the courage, please approach me and clear the air’

The appointment of Ronnie Kanalelo as the new head coach of Marumo Gallants has ignited a fierce war of words between the tactician and his former club, African Stars.

Gallants officially unveiled Kanalelo on Monday as the successor to Phuti Mohafe, who was recently relieved of his duties.

However, the timing of the move has left a bitter taste in Namibia, particularly as African Stars are currently preparing for a high-stakes second preliminary round clash in the CAF Champions League against Orlando Pirates.

Kanalelo, who has already begun his duties at the Gallants training ground, is reportedly facing a potential legal challenge for an alleged breach of contract.

The coach did not hold back when addressing the situation, specifically targeting African Stars chairman Salomo Hei.

"I believe Salomo [African Stars Chairman] should come forward and tell me what issues he has with me. It seems we are at odds again. If you have the courage, please approach me and clear the air,” Kanalelo said, per KickOff.

"Regarding your question about my presence at Gallants' training yesterday morning, I was indeed there. However, whether I was there to coach or to watch training remains the real question.”

"I officially started my new coaching job with Marumo Gallants this morning.”

"Lastly, my contract clearly states that African Stars will not obstruct me when an international coaching opportunity arises. Salomo doesn't know that because contractual matters are now handled by Patrick. He must just wish me luck and move on."

As Marumo Gallants look to stabilise their season under Kanalelo’s guidance, the shadow of this dispute continues to loom large.

The South African club will be hoping that their new man can focus entirely on the pitch as they look to get off the foot of the table and improve on their dismal record of P6 W0 D2 L4 with a minus six goal difference.

Kanalelo’s first game in charge will be this weekend's clash with reigning league champions Orlando Pirates.