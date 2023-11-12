Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane has opened up on his new responsibility of spearheading the team’s attack.

Shalulile and Ribeiro have been injured

That has seen Zwane stepping in as a number nine

The Masandawana skipper comments on his new role

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane has been playing as a number nine in recent games in the absence of Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro Costa.

Masandawana have been facing a crisis upfront where their key forwards have been battling fitness issues.

That has seen the Brazilians’ skipper stepping in as cover for Shalulile and Ribeiro and he comments on his new role.

WHAT WAS SAID: “It has been difficult [playing as a striker]. But I need to respect the coach’s decision and try to help the team. That’s my duty,” said Zwane as per FARPost.

“And with the help of the other players, I try to push myself. The guys have been supporting me. So, it’s all about the team.

“Definitely, it’s going to be a tough game. It will be a tough game because the two good teams are playing each other.

“But, we are looking forward to the game as players. We know what to expect, and we know what to do in front of our supporters. With supporters, we will play beautiful football and try to win the game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injuries to Shalulile and Ribeiro has presented Masandawana with a big test of their squad depth.

They have managed to pass that challenge by reaching the African Football League final while playing with a depleted squad from the quarter-final stage.

Besides Shalulile and Ribeiro, the likes of Thapelo Morena, Sipho Mbule and Bathusi Aubaas have also been battling fitness issues.

WHAT NEXT? The Brazilians will be hoping for the injured players to be available for Sunday's Africa Football League final, second leg against Wydad Casablanca.

It is a crucial assignment for Sundowns who are out to overturn a 2-1 loss suffered away in Morocco last weekend.

Masandawana coach Rhulani Mokwena has given an encouraging update on the fitness situation in his camp.