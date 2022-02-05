Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has lauded January signing Bradley Ralani for taking no time to fit into Masandawana’s style of play.

Ralani is one of the three mid-season signings made by Sundowns, who also brought in Teboho Mokoena and Bolivian international Erwin Saavedra.

The former Cape Town City star made his Masandawana debut on Friday and opened the scoring in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32, 4-0 win over Richards Bay at Princess Magogo Stadium.

“We know what he [Ralani] can offer, we told people what he's capable of, the quality that he has is unmatched sometimes, technically very good, makes very few mistakes tactically and understands the game very well,” Mngqithi told SuperSport TV.

“He fits into our style of play because the position that he plays for us is the same position that 'Mshishi' [Themba Zwane] plays, it's the same position as [Thabiso] Kutumela plays, it's the same position that Neo [Maema] plays.

“And Cape Town City are not playing away from us a lot. They are playing almost the same style of football that we do and he understands what we expect from him.

“I still believe today he could have scored two if he took an extra touch on the chance that he took over the bar but we're happy he smashed the second one, which gave him a little bit more confidence, maybe trust from the supporters and everyone around him.”

Ralani has spent the better part of his career playing in Sweden and Denmark and that experience in Europe could be counting at Sundowns.

After he opened the scoring on Friday, Rushine de Reuck, Pavol Safranko and Peter Shalulile went on to add more goals for the Brazilians.

But it is Ralani who impressed Mngqithi more as he also praised co-coach Rhulani Mokwena.

“Because we believed in him. I must also commend all the coaches for believing in what we're trying to do because credit must go to coach Rhulani [Mokwena] because we were in the Compact [Cup], Steve [Komphela] had to go home because he was bereaved,” added Mngqithi.

Article continues below

“And he [Mokwena] remained behind, trained the team alone and worked with this group, he really did a good work, we must commend his work.”

Another new signing Mokoena came on as a substitute just after the hour mark.