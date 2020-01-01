New Mamelodi Sundowns signing Margeman on why he can make an immediate impact

The Urban Warriors midfielder speaks put about his move to the reigning PSL champions

New signing Grant Margemaan explains he wants to make a huge impact at Chloorkop, saying he is delighted to join the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions.

The Cape Town anchorman is due to join coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops at the end of the current season and will team up with former Urban Warriors teammates such as Mosa Lebusa and Rivaldo Coetzee.

Although he will compete with the likes of Hlompho Kekana, Sphelele Mkhulise, Tiyani Mabunda and Coetzee in the middle of the park, the South African U23 international is upbeat about his chances under the former Bafana Bafana manager.

“I’m happy to join a club as big as Sundowns, but my focus, for now, is at Ajax Cape Town. Sundowns is a big team in . They compete in Africa and they are winning titles. We’ve also seen players moving from Sundowns to overseas,” he told IOL.

“That’s what I want to achieve as a player. I want to win titles, compete in Africa, play for the national team and go overseas.

“I believe in my ability. I feel I made the right choice by joining Sundowns. Yes, there will be those who doubt that I can make it at Sundowns or I’m going to kill my career there. But that won’t distract me.

“I will go there, work hard and compete for my place.”

Although Sundowns have already signed George Maluleka from , Margeman draws inspiration from Kegan Dolly who completed his switch from the Mother City-based club to Tshwane the giants.

“Keagan Dolly did well when he left Ajax Cape Town and joined Sundowns. Rivaldo (Coetzee) was also doing well until he got injured. Mosa Lebusa is from Ajax and is doing well at Sundowns,” he added.

“Those players makes me believe that I can also make it.”