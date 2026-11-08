The Saudi Pro League look set to bring forward the postponed clash between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr in the ninth round of the Roshn League. The tie will now take place this November rather than the date previously set for March 2027.

Al-Inma Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah was due to host the Clasico on 15 October before the league pushed it back to 6 March as part of wider amendments to the competition schedule.

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Then came the twist. The Asian Football Confederation's decision to delay the 2027 Asian Cup by around 11 months forced a rescheduling of several Roshn League matches, opening the door to move the Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr meeting forward and make the most of the new changes to the calendar.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that the league have earmarked Friday 20 November as the new date for the Clasico, pending the official announcement of the amendment and its approval within the competition schedule.

The same shake-up affects other fixtures. Al-Riyadh will face Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad will meet Al-Shabab within that same ninth round on 21 December, according to the newspaper, as part of the rescheduling of matches hit by the recent changes.

At the heart of it all is the Asian Cup, which the AFC confirmed will run from 23 December 2027 to 21 January 2028 rather than its previous slot between 7 January and 5 February. The switch forced a review of the domestic and continental calendar and the rescheduling of a number of Roshn League matches.