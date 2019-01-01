New Kaizer Chiefs striker Lazarous Kambole won't run away from pressure

Kambole, who won two top-flight league titles with Zesco, believes that he is mentally ready to don the famous black and gold jersey

New striker Lazarous Kambole is confident that he will handle the pressure which comes with playing for a big club like Amakhosi.

The Zambia international recently secured a move to the four-time Premier Soccer League ( ) champions from Zambian outfit Zesco United.

Amakhosi are coming off a disappointing 2018/19 campaign and they will be under pressure to end their four-year trophy drought next season.

“Pressure is everywhere and I am not going to run away from that. I am prepared mentally. It’s all about mentality, determination and discipline," Kambole told IOL.

"I know that people will expect a lot from me because they know what I am capable of, they know what I can do, so they will be expecting that when I come here. I know the pressure that is at Chiefs, to tell you the truth I am equal to the task," he continued.

Kambole is keen to emulate his Zambia team-mates Mwape Musonda (Black ), Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga (both ), who flourished in the PSL last season.

“I have thought about them, they are here and they are doing fine. If they can do it, I can also do it. I am prepared mentally. It’s going to be a new challenge, it’s not going to be easy, but I know what I possess and what I am capable of. I’ll come here and do my best," he added.

The 25-year-old attacker was linked with Chiefs' PSL rivals Orlando Pirates and FC, but he joined Amakhosi and he explains that he had to join a club with a good offer.

“The most important thing is what they bring on the table. Football is business, whoever is going to come with a good offer then that’s where I will go," he explained.

“They have good facilities. There is good football here. There is exposure and a lot of Zambians are here so it’s going to be like a new home for me," Kambole concluded.