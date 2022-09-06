The 24-year-old has filled the void left by Samir Nurkovic at Amakhosi with the Serbian having been a reliable scorer in his first term with the team

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has cautioned against overreliance on the club's new striker Bonfils Caleb Bimenyimana.





The Burundi international made his debut for the Glamour Boys over the weekend against AmaZulu FC - coming on in the 70th minute as the two teams drew 0-0 in a PSL clash at FNB Stadium.





Much is expected from the towering centre-forward as Amakhosi have struggled to score goals in the current campaign, having netted just four from six matches in the league.





“It is definitely a concern that we’ve not been scoring but as you know in the modern game today, you focus more on the front three," Zwane told the media.





"So we won’t give the whole responsibility to one player, but, yes, he [Bimenyimana] needs to help."





Bimenyimana has arrived at the Naturena-based giants having failed to score in the league at his last two clubs, Kazakhstani side Kaisar and Latvian giants Rigas, but Zwane has pinned his hopes on him.





“He’s got the height, he’s got good structure and he’s quick. I think he’s going to give us that different dimension in terms of the final third entry," he added.





"We obviously expect him to score goals for us, but with the help of other players. He can't do it alone.”





Chiefs will be away to Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium in a PSL match on Sunday.