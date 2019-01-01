New Kaizer Chiefs signings feature in narrow defeat to Township Rollers

Strikers Kambole and Nurkovic failed to find the back of the net as Amakhosi succumbed to a slim defeat

Premier Soccer League ( ) giants were humbled by Botswana side Township Rollers in a pre-season match on Saturday afternoon.



The encounter took place at the Jamali Stadium in Tlokweng as Amakhosi continued their preparations for the 2019/20 season.



Ernst Middendorp named new signings Kearyn Baccus, Samir Nurkovic and Lazarous Kambole in the starting line-up.

While Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei, who joined Chiefs from champions Simba SC, was named among the substitutes.

Amakhosi got off to the perfect start as they broke the deadlock through Bernard Parker to make it 1-0 to the visitors two minutes into the game.

However, Rollers, who are the reigning Botswana Premier League (BPL) champions, managed to restore parity through Kaone van der Westhuizen just before the half-hour mark.

The hosts went on to secure a 2-1 victory over Chiefs thanks to Tumisang Orebonye's 68th-minute goal.

It was Amakhosi's first pre-season friendly match and the new players will be hoping to have impressed German tactician Middendorp.

The Soweto giants will now take on their arch-rivals in the 2019 CBL Cup, the high profile pre-season game on Saturday, July 27.

The highly-anticipated encounter is scheduled to take place at the iconic FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

Chiefs will then start their 2019/20 PSL campaign against at the Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa, Gauteng on Sunday, August 4.












