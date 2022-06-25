New Kaizer Chiefs signing Sithebe extends piece pipe to AmaZulu chairman Zungu

The 29-year-old left the Usuthu boss seething with anger due to the way he moved to Amakhosi

New Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe has moved in to mend his relationship with AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu following his transfer to the Soweto giants.

This comes after the Usuthu chairman was angered by the player for signing a pre-contract with Chiefs in January before his move was confirmed by Amakhosi earlier this week.

Zungu then ordered Sithebe should not be selected since the start of 2022 and the player has tried to patch things up with the Usuthu boss.

“Chairman, I do understand that football is a business, and things happen in this game, and, as players, we are guided in our decisions by contracts that we get offered, which I’m sure you understand,” said Sithebe as per Soccer Laduma.

“Having said this, I thank you wholeheartedly for the chance that you have given me to play for the club under your leadership since you took over [from the previous owners].

“We have been like a family, and I enjoyed the time I spent with the club under your leadership. I thank you.”

Sithebe arrives at Chiefs having last been involved in a competitive match on December 14 when AmaZulu drew 2-2 with Chippa United at home.

The midfielder further explains how he left the KwaZulu-Natal club.

“As I was leaving the club to rush to a family ceremony, I only managed to speak to the coach [Brandon Truter], who gave me his blessings, as well as some of the guys,” Sithebe added.

Article continues below

“I didn’t get to speak to the chairman. From the office, the only person I managed to speak to was the team manager Qedi Dlamini, and I said to him ‘till we meet again.’”

Sithebe signed a two-year contract with Chiefs, the only other PSL club he will turn out for.