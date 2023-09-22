Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has broken his silence on losing midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa to Kaizer Chiefs.

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi announced Mthethwa as their new player on Thursday as he joined them on a three-year contract.

Affectionately known as ‘Ox’, he left Stellenbosch at a time when he was one of the team’s key players and was appointed deputy-captain before the start of the season.

Barker says they had hoped to tie down the 29-year-old to a new contract but he snubbed a new deal before Chiefs pounced to trigger the buyout clause.

WHAT WAS SAID: “He almost became the heartbeat of the team in terms of what he was doing on the field, as well as what he meant to his teammates and off the field,” said Barker as per iDiski Times.

“So are we devastated losing Ox? Yes, we are. We cannot hide from the fact that it’s a loss for us.

“But at the same time, for a player like him to have broken through at a late age in his career, from SAB to Leopards to us and now to Chiefs, we’ve also got to congratulate the club, his teammates, for affording him that opportunity.

“And we had also tried to keep Ox on a longer term, we had offered him a new contract, and unfortunately just through time and that.

“And maybe the agent anticipating maybe there might be something in the pipeline, we weren’t able to secure him longer, which then obviously put us in the situation when the buyout clause was triggered, that he’s left.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Cape Winelands side lost Mthethwa a few days before meeting Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi-final, second-leg match.

They would be hoping to adjust their midfield to cope without the now-Chiefs player.

It is now to be seen if Mthethwa will establish himself as a regular player at Chiefs as he competes for playing opportunities with Edson Castillo, Yusuf Maart and Siyethemba Sithebe.

WHAT NEXT FOR MTHETHWA? The midfielder could make his Amakhosi debut when they host Sekhukhune United in a Premier Soccer League match next week.