New Kaizer Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki 'accepts huge challenge' as Arthur Zwane returns to his old role

Newly appointed Kaizer Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki has made a vow to restore the glory days of Amakhosi.

Ntseki makes promise to Chiefs fans

He replaced Arthur Zwane as head coach

Zwane reverts back to his old role

WHAT HAPPENED: Ntseki was on Wednesday named the new head coach of Soweto giants Chiefs, replacing Arthur Zwane on the hot seat.

Zwane was in charge last season and he guided Amakhosi to a fifth place finish in the Premier Soccer League as his run was marred by a string of unconvincing results paired with inconsistency.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I fully accept this huge responsibility that the chairman, our board of directors and the club have bestowed on me with humility and respect," Ntseki said in a statement released by the club.

"I thank them for their confidence and belief in me to become the captain of the ship. I look forward to working with everyone involved in the technical team to bring joy to our millions of Amakhosi supporters around the world," he added.

Zwane returns to his old position of righthand-man together with Dillion Sheppard. '10111' did work under Ntseki before when the latter was calling the shots at Bafana Bafana.

STORY IN TWO PICTURES:

BackpagePix

BackpagePix

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ntseki's appointment has put a lot of speculation to bed as former Young Africans head coach Nasreddine Nabi was heavily linked with a move to Naturena. The Tunisian-born mentor led Yanga to the final of the Caf Confederation Cup and collected silver medals as USM Alger claimed the winners' gong.

Chiefs have also roped in former goalkeeper coach Rainer Dinkelacker as a strategic adviser in the goalkeeping department. Dinkelacker has groomed players like Rowen Fernandez, Emile Baron, Itumeleng Khune and a host of other goalkeepers.

WHAT'S NEXT: After making changes in their technical team, Chiefs are expected to continue to bolster their squad and release a couple of players.