Cavin Johnson has reacted to rumours linking him with the vacant Kaizer Chiefs job.

The experienced coach is open to joining Amakhosi, saying he would be honoured to get an opportunity to work at Naturena.

Chiefs have no substantive coach following last week’s sacking of Stuart Baxter as Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard are the caretaker co-coaches in charge currently.

“Whatever the people are saying, I’m honoured to be associated with such a big brand,” Johnson told KickOff.

“If the opportunity presents itself then I would be honoured and would do my best. We all know that in the SADC region Chiefs are the biggest team.

“So they [Al Ahly and Kaizer Chiefs] are both big teams and to work within such big teams requires a different mentality, you learn a lot. But at the same time, there’s a lot of pressure at big teams where you need to perform well.”

Johnson’s last had a job in September 2021 when he was assistant to Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly.

The former SuperSport United and AmaZulu coach thinks for Chiefs to return to their glory days they just need “the right product on the pitch.”

“At these big teams, you need to have the right product on the pitch as the game is 11 versus 11, and not to say because Al Ahly they are the biggest team in North Africa they can put 12 players on the pitch,” Johnson added.

“As I say I will be honoured if I can be mentioned in the same sentence as such a huge brand as the Chiefs job.”

Besides Johnson, a number of coaches’ names have been mentioned as the right men to take over from Baxter.

These include Benni McCarthy and Zwane, whose names are prominently being discussed.