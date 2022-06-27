New Kaizer Chiefs attacker Mahlatsi could 'dribble up his own backside' - Swallows coach Kerr

The 2020-21 Nedbank Cup-winning tactician revealed to GOAL how he brought out the best in Nyaope

Swallows FC head coach Dylan Kerr has explained how new Kaizer Chiefs attacker Kamohelo Mahlatsi tends to 'overcomplicate things'.



The attacking midfielder recently completed his transfer to Amakhosi from Amaswaiswai having played some of his best football under Kerr.



When the English tactician took charge of Swallows in late November last year, Mahlatsi had played just three games in the PSL which were substitute appearances.



Kerr, who replaced Brandon Truter as Amaswaiswai coach, revealed how he helped the SuperSport United academy product dish out some eye-catching performances which caught Chiefs' eye.



"Same case scenario with Dillon Solomons [who also recently joined Chiefs from Swallows] when I arrived he wasn't part of Brandon's plans. Brandon wasn't playing him (Mahlatsi)," Kerr told GOAL.



"I gave him the freedom because of his ability to go out and play. He overcomplicates things and I used to say he could dribble up his own backside if he could."



Nicknamed Nyaope (a whoonga drug) due to his enterprise and imagination on the ball, Mahlatsi scored just once in 29 matches across all competitions for Swallows during the recent 2021-22 term.



Kerr added that the former South Africa under-20 and under-23 international needs to improve his finishing in front of goal.



"Potentially he is a game-changer, [but] he needs to get better in the final third, especially in and around the box with his decision making," the former Leeds United defender concluded.



Nyaope's best-ever season since turning professional in 2017 was the 2019-20 campaign when he netted 10 goals from 20 starts in the NFD for the University of Pretoria while on loan from SuperSport.



He has joined Chiefs on a three-year deal.