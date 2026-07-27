As kicker reports, the sought-after striker is "leaning" towards a move to BVB. Borussia are also said to know El Mala's stance already, which means Dortmund do not currently feel under any pressure in the negotiations.

Over the past few days, reports have repeatedly claimed that BVB submitted an initial offer in Cologne, but that it fell well short of the alleged total package of €50 million being demanded.

According to Geissblog, Dortmund's offer and approach even caused major annoyance at Effzeh. According to the report, the club was "not in agreement with the manner in which Dortmund are said to have tried to influence the player in order to make a move more likely", it says verbatim. As a result, those at Geißbockheim internally agreed to break off all negotiations with Borussia immediately.

Sky reported a package with a base fee of €26 million as well as up to €16 million in bonus payments. However, only half of that is said to have been realistically achievable. BVB's alleged conditions were that El Mala be voted player of the season and finish as top scorer. A Ballon d'Or nomination was also supposed to bring Effzeh millions.

BILD wrote of a fixed €34 million plus €6 million in bonuses. According to information from kicker, the bid also included a fixed sum of more than €30 million, but the overall package still did not come close to the amount Cologne wanted. Speaking about the figures over the weekend after the friendly defeat to Fortuna Düsseldorf (2-1), BVB sporting director Ole Book referred to an "abundance of false information".

"All options on the table": Where is El Mala heading?

For all BVB and Book's relaxed and confident public stance, it is by no means certain that the Black and Yellows will get the deal done. Roma are said to be ready to spend significantly more than €40 million on the left winger. There appears to be less danger from within the Bundesliga, however. RB Leipzig have been linked with him, but the rivals are also said to be unwilling to meet the current financial terms.

Meanwhile, according to kicker , El Mala still has "all options on the table". The youngster can apparently still imagine staying in Cologne. Sporting director Thomas Kessler made it clear weeks ago that the 19-year-old will also play for the cathedral city club next season. At the start of training, Kessler said there had been one or two offers, "but it did not lead to a transfer. That is why I am firmly convinced that he will play for FC this season."

Getty Images

El Mala's record transfer collapsed a few weeks ago

Speculation over El Mala's future has been running for months, even though the right-footer is still under contract in Cologne until 2030. An offer from Brentford is said to have already been accepted by FC at the start of the summer transfer window, but El Mala himself is said to have rejected the transfer.

The breakout star played all 34 matches last Bundesliga season and recorded 13 goals and five assists. Despite his strong debut season in the German top flight, former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann did not nominate him for the World Cup.







