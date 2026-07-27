As kicker reports in its latest piece, the sought-after striker is "leaning" towards a move to Borussia Dortmund. Borussia are also said to already be aware of El Mala's stance, which is why Dortmund currently do not feel under any pressure to act in the negotiations.

Later, Bild backed that up and reported that El Mala had made it clear in talks with Borussia Dortmund that he could well imagine a move to Dortmund. According to the report, the Under-21 international is now only waiting for the two clubs to reach an agreement so that he can sign a five-year contract until 2031 with the Black and Yellows.

In recent days, it has repeatedly been said that Borussia Dortmund had submitted an initial offer in Cologne, but that it was well below the alleged total package of €50 million being demanded.

According to Geissblog, Dortmund's offer and approach even caused major annoyance at Effzeh. According to the report the club was "not in agreement with the manner in which Dortmund are said to have tried to influence the player in order to make a move more likely", as it says word for word. As a consequence, those internally at the Geißbockheim agreed to break off all negotiations with Borussia immediately.

Sky reported a package with a base fee of €26 million as well as up to €16 million in bonus payments. However, only half of that was said to have been realistically attainable. The reported conditions from Borussia Dortmund were that El Mala would be voted player of the season and finish as top scorer. A Ballon d'Or nomination was also supposed to bring Effzeh millions.

BILD reported a fixed €34 million plus €6 million in bonuses. According to information from kicker, the bid was also said to have included a fixed sum of more than €30 million, but even so, the overall package was not in the region of Cologne's asking price. After the defeat in the friendly against Fortuna Düsseldorf (1-2) over the weekend, Borussia Dortmund sporting director Ole Book called the figures a "flood of false information".

"All options on the table": Where will El Mala go?

Although Borussia Dortmund and Book are presenting themselves as relaxed and confident, it is apparently by no means certain that the Black and Yellows will get the deal done. Roma are said to be ready to spend significantly more than €40 million on the left winger. There is said to be less danger from within the Bundesliga, however. RB Leipzig have been credited with an interest, but the rivals are also said to be unwilling to meet the current financial terms.

For El Mala, meanwhile, according to kicker "all options are still on the table". The youngster can apparently still imagine staying in Cologne as well. Sporting director Thomas Kessler had already made it clear weeks ago that the 19-year-old will also play for the Cathedral City club next season. At the start of training, Kessler said that there had been one or two offers, "but it did not lead to a transfer. That is why I am firmly convinced that he will play for FC this season."

Getty Images

El Mala's record transfer collapsed a few weeks ago

There has been speculation about El Mala's future for months, even though the right-footer is still under contract in Cologne until 2030. FC are said to have already accepted an offer from Brentford at the start of the summer transfer window, but El Mala himself apparently turned down the move.

The breakout star featured in all 34 matches of the previous Bundesliga season and recorded 13 goals and five assists. Despite his strong debut season in Germany's top flight, former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann omitted him from the World Cup squad.







