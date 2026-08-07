New development in the £100 million deal: Bouaddi knocks on Manchester City's door

Manchester City are closing in on Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi. Talks with Lille over the midfielder have entered their final stages, with growing optimism that a deal will be done in the coming days.

According to French outlet "Foot Mercato", City have ramped up their efforts to get the deal over the line, placing Bouaddi among their top targets to bolster the midfield. The club are firmly convinced of the youngster's potential.

Negotiations between the two clubs have come on considerably, with contacts stepped up to thrash out a final agreement over Bouaddi's move to the Etihad Stadium.

City now stand on the brink of sealing the deal. Their management believe they can wrap it up shortly, and talks are currently focused on the final details before an official announcement.

At just 18, Bouaddi has already established himself as one of the brightest rising talents in European football, and that has put a number of the continent's biggest clubs on alert.

Inside the Etihad, they see Bouaddi as one of their key projects for the future, particularly with the departure of Spain's Rodri looming. The midfielder has become a strong candidate to leave and return to the Spanish league.

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Lille had long known they would struggle to hold on to their young talent given the interest swirling around him from Europe's elite. City, though, got ahead of their rivals and turned that interest into advanced talks.

Barring any surprises, expect the deal to be settled soon, with both parties now discussing the finer points of the agreement.

Reports put the value of the transfer at around 100 million euros. That would hand Lille a hefty sum to reshape their squad and make up for losing one of their most prized talents.