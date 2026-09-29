New details in the conviction case: Premier League accuses Manchester City witnesses of lying

A press report has revealed fresh details in the crisis surrounding Manchester City's conviction for systematically breaching Premier League rules.

An independent commission found Manchester City guilty of every offence relating to breaches of the competition's financial rules across nine seasons, between 2009/2010 and 2017/2018. The panel also found the club guilty of three of four charges over a failure to cooperate with the league's investigation.

The newspaper "The Sun" reported that the Premier League accused Manchester City's witnesses of lying during the investigation into the charges facing the club.

In the full report published today, Tuesday, the Premier League went further, accusing some of Manchester City's witnesses of being "dishonest" and of providing "false" evidence.

Section five 29 stated: "We concluded that the majority of the witnesses of fact who gave evidence before us were doing their best to give honest evidence and to assist us in determining the charges."

It continued: "However, as is set out principally in Appendix 6, we concluded that the evidence given by a number of important witnesses of fact who were called to give evidence on behalf of the club was false in a number of key respects, and that some of these witnesses of fact gave evidence at the hearing which they knew to be untrue, and were therefore dishonest."