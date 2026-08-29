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RCD Espanyol de Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

New defender: Real Madrid seal deal from La Liga

Transfers
J. Mourinho
S. Martinez
Real Madrid
Racing Santander
LaLiga
Portugal
Spain

An exciting bet for Mourinho

Real Madrid have landed a new defender during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano, the transfer expert, wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Real Madrid have completed the signing of 19-year-old centre-back Sergio Martinez from Racing Santander."

He added: "Martinez will join Real Madrid immediately, without being loaned back to Racing Santander."

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Malaga crest
Malaga
MAL
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN

Romano continued: "The transfer of Sergio Martinez to Real Madrid amounted to 3 million euros, and his contract with Los Blancos will run until June 2030."

Martinez knocked back plenty of interest to get there. "The defender turned down offers from English, German and Saudi clubs in order to join Real Madrid," Romano said.

He concluded: "Jose Mourinho was involved in choosing the deal, and Martinez will also train with the first team, as he is viewed at the club as a great talent."

Mourinho, Real Madrid's manager, already backed a similar gamble this summer with 21-year-old Carlos Espi, who has since carved out a prominent role with Los Blancos.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums

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