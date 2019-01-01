New date for Shell Helix Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns

Sundowns will have an opportunity to defend their trophy against Chiefs this year, but unlike in 2018, the match will not take place in the off-season

and will once again take part in this year's edition of Shell Helix Cup.

The one-day tournament which was launched in 2018 will, however, take place during the course of the 2019/20 season unlike in the previous year when it was played during the off-season.

According to Stadium Management (SMSA), the match between the giants of South African football will be played on November 16, 2019.

Last year, Sundowns were crowned champions of the inaugural tournament which will continue until at least next year after the two teams involved signed a three-year contract with SMSA.

Jeremy Brockie scored the only goal of the game to help Sundowns edge out the Glamour Boys in front of a packed FNB Stadium.

The encounter saw both sides showcase their new kits for the 2018/19 campaign.

However, it will be different this time around, and while the game is likely to draw a lot of attention from both sets of fans, the coaches could be tempted to use fringe players and avoid unnecessary injuries to key players.

This means Chiefs could be involved in two friendly matches in quick succession during that period as there is also an annual Macufe Cup which they usually participate in.

Article continues below

Nonetheless, it is unclear at this stage as to which date the Macufe Cup tournament will be held in 2019.

Before the two friendlies, Amakhosi will take on in the Carling Black Label Cup on July 27.

The two Soweto rivals were unable to meet in 2018 as it was a Fifa World Cup year, but the tournament's organisers have confirmed that the one-day event will return this season.