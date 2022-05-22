New date for Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM fixture revealed with Caf Champions League spot at stake

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that their Premier Soccer League fixture against Royal AM will be played on Monday.



This encounter was postponed on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch at Chatsworth Staduum in Durban with the city having endured heavy rains in the last few days.



The score was locked at 0-0 when the match referee Jelly Chavani stopped play in the 25th minute due to a water-soaked pitch and inclement weather before the game was postponed.



Sundowns have now issued the following statement indicating that the game will be played on Monday at the same venue.



🚨RESCHEDULED FIXTURE 🚨



The date and time for our league-ending fixture have been confirmed!



⚽ Royal AM vs Mamelodi Sundowns

📆 Monday 23 May

⏰ 15H00

🏟 Chatsworth Stadium

🏆 DStv Premiership

📺 SS 202

📲 #Sundowns #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/bitavzAjSN — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 22, 2022



Masandawana will finally lift the PSL trophy and get their medals having won the championship with three games to spare on April 27 following a 0-0 draw with Cape Town City.



This will serve as the Tshwane giants' final league game of the season before they turn their focus to their Nedbank Cup final match against Marumo Gallants on May 28.



Meanwhile, Royal will be desperate to secure a win over Sundowns which would boost their hopes of finishing second and qualifying for next season's Caf Champions League.



Thwihli Thwahla are currently placed fifth in the standings and a victory will elevate them to second place in the league standings.



The Durban-based side will then wrap up its campaign with a clash with Orlando Pirates at home on May 27.