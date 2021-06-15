New date and venue for Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates match

The famous South African pre-season encounter will not take place at FNB Stadium for the first time

The 2021 Carling Black Label Cup which features two of the biggest clubs in the country, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates has moved to a new venue.

The high-profile pre-season friendly match was scheduled to take place at the iconic, FNB Stadium on July 31.

However, the Soweto Derby clash will now be played at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium on August 1 according to the following statement from the competition sponsors.

“Carling Black Label, alongside the two Soweto Giants, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates as well as Stadium Management has made the decision to move the Carling Black Label Cup to the Orlando Stadium,” a statement read.

“For the very first time since the Cup’s inception in 2011. Having played at the infamous calabash, FNB Stadium for the past decade the stakeholders saw an opportunity to commemorate the success of the Cup through the years by hosting the match at a venue that is a stone throw away from where both teams originate.

“The venue change will see stablemate, Castle Lager host the British Irish Lions series match between the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions on the 31st of July 2021 while the Carling Black Label Cup match will be moved to the 1st of August 2021 to a 17h00 kick-off.”

Castle Larger Brand director Arne Rust stated that he would have preferred having fans at Orlando Stadium which is Pirates' home ground.

“Although we would have loved to have Champion voices in-stadia to witness the very first Carling Black Label Cup at the spectacular Orlando Stadium," Rust said.

Rust said that they will ensure that the supporters have a nice experience watching from home.

"We will ensure that viewers have a memorable experience from the comfort of their homes. The Orlando Stadium also provides the perfect backdrop for the Soweto Derby," he added.

"Furthermore, we believe this change of venue will only affect the fan experience positively."

The 2020 edition of the Carling Black Label Cup was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.