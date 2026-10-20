New controversy: an unprecedented image of Konaté's challenge on the Sevilla player before Mbappé's goal

Controversy is growing over the standard of refereeing in last Sunday's La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Sevilla, which Los Blancos won 4-1.

According to Marca, fresh footage from the build-up to Mbappe's goal has reignited the debate over the officials' decisions.

The camera of Spanish programme El Dia Despues caught the scene from the side of the pitch. Konate stopped Auri before the goal, a challenge that could have been called a foul.

Broadcast by Movistar Plus Deportes, the images zero in on that moment.

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Konate cuts across Auri's path, and play continues until Mbappe finds the net.

Movistar's analysts reckon the challenge looks clear enough to warrant a foul. That would have stopped play before the goal, as the footage shows.

The platform stressed that the recording came from one of the programme's own cameras rather than the live match broadcast.

This ground-level angle lets viewers judge the clash between the players for themselves, adding another dimension to what unfolded before the controversial goal.

Sevilla protested the incident too. The justification for letting the play stand was that no clear image existed of what the Real Madrid defender actually did, and whether he held his opponent or not. These new images add more clarity.







