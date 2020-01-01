New Baroka signing Mahlonoko admits he didn’t give his best at Orlando Pirates

The 19-year looks back at his stay with the Soweto against as he hopes to do well for Bakgaga

Former youngster Augustine Mahlonoko acknowledged he did not give his best at the Soweto giants but wants to help to reach its full potential.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder also looked back at his stay with the Buccaneers, saying he was scared to don the black and white shirt when he made his debut against in the 2018/19 season.

Mahlonoko was shipped out to Bakagaka Ba Mphahlele a few weeks ago and will look to establish himself as one of the top performers for coach Dylan Kerr’s troops.

More teams

“To be honest, I felt like I did not put forth as much effort as one can muster and I was too relaxed,” Mahlonoko told FARPost.

“I cannot blame anyone, but myself for not giving my all to earn my place in the first team.”

Looking back at his debut against the now-defunct Lions of the North, the former Pirates Development Academy player shed some light on his fears.

“I was scared and happy at the same time. Playing with your role models in the same field was a priceless moment because I grew up watching them on television,” he added.

“Honestly, my debut is the proudest moment in my career thus far reason being that not everybody gets the chance to play for such a big team at such a young age.”

Having recently signed a three-year deal with the Limpopo-based club, Mahlonoko was confident he will make an impact with the former Telkom Knockout Cup champions.

Article continues below

“My teammates and the technical team welcomed me very well. It feels like I have been with the team for quite some time,” continued the youngster.

“My focus is now on Baroka. I want to help the team to reach its full potential and improve myself as an individual for the betterment of my footballing career.”

Meanwhile, on his debut two seasons ago under coach Milutin Sredojevic, Mahlonoko broke Lyle Foster’s record to become the youngest player to play for the former African champions as he did so at the age of 16 years and 352 days.