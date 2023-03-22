'New' Bafana Bafana's potential excites captain Ronwen Williams

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has admitted to being surprised by the mood in camp added to the quality of the selected players.

Williams expressed his delight at the mood in camp

Bafana captain also excited by the quality of players

Sundowns’ keeper pinning his hopes on SA’s attack

WHAT HAPPENED? Williams says he has seen something different from what he is used to from the current Bafana Bafana squad, given the high spirit in camp on top of the form of the players, especially the forwards.

Hugo Broos’ 24-man squad is composed of youth and experience with Williams’ Mamelodi Sundowns teammates Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena, Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana and Thapelo Morena as well as Orlando Pirates’ Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Miguel Timm among those selected.

The attack is loaded with players in form, such as Sundowns’ youngster Cassius Mailula, Al Ahly’s Percy Tau, Monnapule Saleng of Pirates and Burnley’s Lyle Foster, something that is giving Williams confidence in securing six points in back-to-back games against Liberia and qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, after missing the 2021 edition.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Camp has been extremely amazing, the last few camps we’ve had, you can see the core of the team is there,” Williams said as quoted by iDiski Times.

“I mean the coach has mentioned that he has his team now and there are only one or two new faces, so that’s also important, the morale in the team is good, regarding the last two camps we had, we’ve had three wins and one draw.

“So yes, the mood in the team is amazing, the spirit amongst each other is high and something I’m not used to in the national team, so it’s good and the guys can see it’s bearing fruit, the spirit in the camp rubs off on the field.

“It’s amazing, we’ve always cried as a country that we don’t have a goal scorer, now we’ve got a few now, we have to cherish it and help them as a team, as a backline to keep clean sheets, once we do our job here, we’re sure they will do the job upfront.

“As you mentioned, all of them are scoring, even Zakes [Zakhele Lepasa], a week ago he scored a brace, so it’s good for them and good for us, hopefully, they can carry their club form into the national setup.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: South Africa are under pressure to win against Liberia and get their qualifying campaign back on track after losing away to Morocco on matchday one.

With the top two sides qualifying for the tournament, Broos’ men can seal their ticket if they manage four points against Liberia, given there are three teams in contention following the suspension of Zimbabwe.

That would make June’s meeting with World Cup semi-finalists Morocco less stressful for Bafana Bafana with only topping the group at stake.

WHAT’S NEXT? South Africa host Liberia on Friday before the return leg in Monrovia four days later.