New AmaZulu signing Mulenga reveals why he left Orlando Pirates

The Zambia international felt he never really got the chance to showcase his talent with the Soweto giants

Zambian international Augustine Mulenga has revealed the reason for his departure from and subsequent signing for .

The Chipolopolo attacking midfielder was unveiled by Usuthu on Monday, alongside a host of other players including former star Siphiwe Tshabalala, as well as Siphelele Mthembu, Luvuyo Memela, Sicelo Mkhize, Siphelele Nene, Makhehleni Makhaula, Limbikani Mzava and Samnkelo Gwazela.

The South African soccer fraternity had previously been led to believe Mulenga had joined new Premier Soccer League ( ) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, together with another Zambian international and ex-Orlando Pirates forward, Justin Shonga.

More teams

That proved however not to be the case as Shonga debuted during TTM's MTN8 defeat to SuperSport United last weekend before Mulenga popped up at Usuthu a couple of days later.

He did reveal that there had been contact from the Limpopo club but is preferring to focus on his new job with Durban-based AmaZulu.

“Yes, they (TTM) did want me but at that time I told them that I still needed time to think about it apart from that, there was nothing else said," he said.

“I was also surprised to hear them mention my name at the time they announced their new signings, but for me, I am here and I am so happy to join AmaZulu and I thank my family for helping me make this decision," Mulenga said at the media unveiling on Monday.

"It was not an easy decision because there were a lot of teams that wanted me,” he added.

The 30-year-old could turn out to be an astute signing by Usuthu. During his time with Pirates he showed some flashes of real class and scored a few excellent goals.

But he never really got going in the last two-and-a-half seasons with Bucs, his case probably not helped by a regular change of technical staff at the Soweto side as well as a high turnover of players.

Ultimately, he didn't play as much as he would have liked to and never really built up any momentum with the Sea Robbers.

“The reason I left Orlando Pirates is because last season, I didn’t have enough game time, and they signed new players this season but it wasn’t like I didn’t want to compete against these new signees, no,” Mulenga said.

“The thing is that I just didn’t want to go through what I went through last season no wonder I asked them that I wanted to leave.

Article continues below

“I am happy to be here and looking forward to meeting the other guys so that we can continue making the supporters happy and achieve the goals we are going to set for this season.”

As fate has it, the Zambian will be meeting up with some of his former Pirates colleagues in just a few days time as AmaZulu host the Buccaneers in their opening league fixture of the new campaign, at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on Saturday evening.

“I can’t say that I am going to prove a point," he commented. "The thing is that everyone knows I am a good player and I can deliver at any time so I’ll just go out there to enjoy because football is part of me."