Neville: Why I prefer Mbappe and Haaland to Liverpool's Salah

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has stated why, in his opinion, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are better than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has been in sensational form for the Reds in the ongoing campaign, scoring goals at will. So far, he has managed to find the back of the net 29 times and assisted 11 times in all competitions.

However, the former right-back has explained why the 29-year-old Egyptian is not the best player right now.

"At times earlier in the season, Salah was at a level that was the best in the world, and he still could be," Neville told Sky Sports as quoted by Metro.

"But if you said to me I could sign one player for Manchester United tomorrow, I would still probably go for Mbappe or Haaland over Salah. It’s not a Liverpool thing, I think Salah is absolutely amazing, but I just think Mbappe has got the ability to be out-of-this-world special.

"There is no doubt Salah is world-class, but Mbappe has got something different, that edge, something that is that good, it could make him one of the true greats."

The now 47-year-old Neville went on to opine why Mbappe -who has scored 157 goals in 256 matches for PSG, is ahead of Salah.

"In terms of excitement, in terms of thrill, in terms of speed, Mbappe is absolutely sensational,’ Neville said. ‘He reminds me of Thierry Henry, but he’s also got a bit of Cristiano Ronaldo in him – he is ruthless.

"The Champions League, and another World Cup, would be the crowning glory for Mbappe to succeed Ronaldo and Messi.

"I’m not saying he needs to win those trophies to become the best player in the world, but it cements your position if you play for the teams that win either of those trophies. For Mbappe, he knows silverware and honours go with that greatness.

"I like Haaland’s personality, I like that fact that he doesn't care what anyone thinks," Neville concluded.

On Wednesday night, Mbappe was on target for the Parisians in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16, but his effort was not enough as Real Madrid won 3-1 on the night to advance to the quarters, 3-2 on aggregate.

French international Mbappe had scored the lone goal that handed PSG the win in the first leg.