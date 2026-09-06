Neville stunned by Alonso's tactic to stop Arsenal's most dangerous weapon

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso may have found the ideal plan to neutralise Arsenal's corners, the most prominent weapon in Mikel Arteta's arsenal and one that helped them win the Premier League title last season.

Chelsea lost 2-1 to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening in the third round of the Premier League. Even so, Alonso managed to limit the Gunners' threat at corners.

On Arsenal's first two corners, Alonso pushed four Chelsea players forward.

João Pedro and Morgan Rogers stayed on the halfway line. Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto sat just 15 yards inside their own half, close to the centre circle.

Fearing a numerical advantage on the counter if Chelsea cleared the ball, Arteta had to recall two of his set-piece specialists to keep the numbers even.

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville was stunned in commentary when the ploy produced a strange scene, the pitch almost empty of players from either team.

The Manchester United legend said: "Well, there's chaos, because there are four Chelsea players positioned at the front of the pitch."

He added, according to English newspaper "The Sun": "Arsenal are reorganising their ranks very quickly, but the situation is like five against five inside the penalty area, it's crazy. What an incredible thing."

The former Real Madrid boss appeared to develop an idea first used by ex-Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior to neutralise one of Arsenal's biggest strengths.

Expect other managers, particularly those who lean on defensive solidity, to copy the tactic over the coming weeks and months.

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