Neville names three clubs Salah could join if he leaves Liverpool

Gary Neville has named three clubs Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah could join if he ends his stay with the Premier League side.

According to the former Manchester United defender, the Egyptian winger’s long-term future may lie away from Anfield and he went further to name Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain as possibilities.

“I don’t think he will stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career," he said on Sky Sports' Overlap forum as quoted by Echo. "It's my personal view. It’s always been that view but I could be wrong.

“The Premier League would be weaker if he left. I just think you look at someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Kylian Mbappe, it’s not all about the money.

“There’s a project and there’s something they have to achieve in their lives. They have to play at certain clubs, they have to go and experience certain things.

“I think Salah’s got to experience Real Madrid, the Bernabeu. Real Madrid are going to come back, by the way.

“I know it’s not great at the moment at Barcelona and Madrid but Salah is similar to those I’ve just mentioned, I think he has to have that on his CV at the end of his career.

“I think he’s done an unbelievable job at Liverpool. I’ve just always felt he wants a Paris, a Real Madrid, a Barcelona and I think he’ll go and get it. But I might be wrong!”

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a good start to the season with the Reds and on Saturday he could become the top-scoring African in the Premier League when they visit Vicarage Road to take on Watford.

If Salah scores one goal against Watford, he will go level with Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba, who managed 104 goals for Chelsea but if he scores two, then he will overtake Drogba and move top of the chart.

Ahead of the Watford game, Salah scooped Liverpool's Standard Chartered Men’s Player of the Month award for September ahead of runner-up Curtis Jones after a fan poll on the club's website.